LSU true freshman receiver makes a position change

Ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, it seems a member of LSU’s 2023 signing class has made a position change.

Receiver Khai Prean, a former four-star recruit from Saint James, has moved to cornerback. He also changed his jersey number from No. 82 to No. 28.

Prean was listed as an athlete as a recruit, ranking just outside the top 400 nationally. He played on both sides of the ball in high school, and he was listed on LSU’s depth chart as a cornerback ahead of the matchup against the Badgers.

He will take a redshirt this season as he hasn’t appeared in a game, but he could potentially make his debut in the game against the Badgers.

Freshman Khai Prean switched from wide receiver to corner during bowl practice. He’s wearing No. 28 now. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 1, 2024

Prean will help provide added depth in 2024 at a position where the Tigers really need it. Outside of veteran Zy Alexander, the team is likely to rely heavily on young players in the secondary next fall.

