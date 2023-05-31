LSU trending for top in-state prospects in 2024 recruiting class

Fresh off a great class in 2023, LSU continues to build momentum in 2024.

Part of that is due to all the success LSU is having within its home state. The difference between LSU’s classes being good versus great often comes down to how many of Louisiana’s top prospects end up in Baton Rouge. Right now, everything is trending in the right direction on that front.

According to On3, LSU’s class is currently 11th in the country, but several of LSU’s top targets are yet to commit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The most notable in-state target could be defensive lineman Dominick McKinley. He sits 20th overall in On3’s industry rankings. The site gives LSU an 82% chance of landing the star defensive tackle.

LSU is trending to land each of the state's top 10 recruits in the 2024 cycle 🐯 Read: https://t.co/RYfD9lIP2s pic.twitter.com/H1R5w0Jmi2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 30, 2023

247Sports also has McKinley as a five-star and the top player in the state.

Other in-state names to know include LB Tylen Singleton and CB Wardell Mack. Both defenders are at positions of need for LSU and would be significant additions to the class.

Advertisement

More Football!

Brian Kelly supports federal legislation to curb unequal NIL practices LSU offers top 100 safety from Alabama Paul Finebaum's take on the ongoing SEC schedule discussions

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire