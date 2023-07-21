LSU trending for top 2024 target Colin Simmons
LSU is set to host the top prospect on its 2024 board this weekend in Duncanville, Texas, edge rusher Colin Simmons.
The five-star prospect ranks in the top 10 nationally and is the nation’s No. 1-rated EDGE. Texas has seemed like the favorite here for a while, but LSU is surging ahead of the visit and has a major opportunity to gain some ground in what is, according to On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required), turning into a two-team race between the Tigers and the Longhorns.
Simmons was considering a trip to Texas A&M next week, as well, but it’s unclear if that is actually going to happen.
Texas will be hard to outlast for the in-state prospect, but based on Embody’s reporting, LSU’s chances seem to be improving by the day.
More Football!
4-star LSU OL target commits to Alabama
LSU to host 3-star Georgia 2024 linebacker next weekend
Joe Burrow earns second-highest quarterback rating in Madden NFL 24
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno