LSU trending for several top prospects after another busy recruiting weekend

We’re more than two weeks into the month of June, and that means the rush of official visits is upon us.

The Tigers have been hard at work building on a 2025 class that ranks as high as No. 2 nationally, and they seem to have made progress with some of the top uncommitted targets in the cycle, according to LSU Country’s Zack Nagy.

Receiver CJ Wiley, son of former LSU defensive end Chuck Wiley, seems to be down to two teams in LSU and in-state Georgia, according to Nagy. Meanwhile, the Tigers reportedly made up some ground on favored Texas A&M with the nation’s top safety Jonah Williams.

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson even stepped in to help recruit the two-sports star.

One player the Tigers seem to be in good shape for is Carius Curne, the top interior offensive lineman in the nation. LSU holds several predictions to land him, and he set a commitment date for Wednesday after his visit.

Finally, Nagy reports that Charles Ross, a four-star linebacker from Texas who committed to LSU in March, is shutting down his recruitment after a successful official visit this weekend.

LSU already has a strong foundation for its class with the top overall recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood serving as the headliner. If it can close with some of these players, it has a real chance to finish with the nation’s top class.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire