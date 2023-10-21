LSU trending for 4-star receiver, recent Texas A&M decommit

Merry flip-mas, everyone.

LSU lost two recruits recently in the 2024 recruiting class. One of them flipped to Georgia and the other just reopened his recruitment. It would appear as though the shoe is on the other foot this time as LSU may be the beneficiary of the flipping.

2024 four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller recently decommitted from Texas A&M and LSU is now being predicted to land him. Miller is from Silsbee, Texas, where he plays for Silsbee High School. The Silsbee Tigers are 7-0 this season as they try to make a run at a state championship.

LSU On3 recruiting insider Billy Embody gave LSU a 70% chance to land Miller with only two months left before the early signing period begins.

LSU currently has 23 commitments for their 2024 class. A class that has fallen to the No. 13 overall class according to 247Sports. Coach Brian Kelly has lost a couple of recruits in the past few weeks but it seems as though he is working on filling those spots quickly.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire