LSU trending for 4-star 2025 running back

James Simon is a 6-foot, 200-pound, four-star running back in the 2025 recruiting class. He is from Shreveport, Louisiana where he plays for Calvary Baptist Academy.

Brian Kelly already has the Tigers 2025 recruiting class off to a hot start as he has obtained commitments from the No. 1 quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in the class already. Even though Harlem Berry is the No. 1 running back in the class and he is already committed, there is always room for more than one talented running back.

Simon has received multiple Crystal Ball projections to commit to LSU and according to On3, LSU is a 94% favorite to land him. Simon is ranked as the No. 8 running back in the class by On3 and the No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana.

LSU will have to fight off Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Louisiana Tech, and many other schools to try to land Simon, but the Tigers have the upper hand at the moment.

