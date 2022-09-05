How LSU transfers fared at their new schools in Week 1

LSU was busy in the transfer portal this offseason.

Much of that was because it lost quite a few guys, too. Throughout the coaching transition, there was a steady trickle of players leaving. That’s just how it goes when a new coach takes over.

Some of the losses hurt more than others, like Eli Ricks and Dwight McGlothern. There were some hits that LSU should have no trouble absorbing, like the loss of Trey Palmer, who left a crowded wide receiver room.

Not all of these transfers are from this cycle. There are guys like Chris Curry, now with Utah, who saw a steady dose of action on Saturday. Let’s take a look at how some former LSU players fared in their new uniforms.

Dwight McGlothern - Arkansas

According to PFF, nobody who played more than 20 snaps for the Razorbacks on defense graded out better than McGlothern. He was targeted seven times and allowed just one reception.

His biggest moment came when he picked off Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant and ripped off a decent return, putting Arkansas in scoring position. McGlothern showed a lot of promise with LSU and has a chance to become one of the SEC’s top corners.

Joe Evans - UTSA

Evans saw a good amount of time at LSU, but would have been stuck behind a few guys at defensive tackle this year. He’s now at UTSA and part of a pretty talented group there.

He played 24 snaps against Houston, lining up in a few different spots. He had a solid day, recording two stops and adding a pressure.

Corey Kiner - Cincinatti

LSU will be fine without Kiner, but he’s not a guy it wanted to lose. He looked good when he got the chance in 2021 and showed some stuff again yesterday.

He ran for 59 yards on 12 attempts and added a touchdown in Cincinnati’s loss to Arkansas. He had a couple runs that went for 10 or more yards, with his longest of the day at 12. He did have an injury scare at one point in the game.

He got more carries than any other player on the roster and figures to be a key part of the Bearcats’ offense.

Trey Palmer - Nebraska

Playing for former LSU wide receivers coach [autotag]Mickey Joseph[/autotag], Palmer led Nebraska in receiving against North Dakota. The Cornhuskers got a good scare before pulling away in the second half.

Palmer was targeted four times, catching all four passes for a total of 82 yards. He did not find the end zone, but had one reception go for 35 yards.

Palmer is emerging as Nebraska’s No. 1 wide receiver, playing more snaps than anyone else in that group.

Landon Jackson - Arkansas

Jackson never saw much action at LSU but was highly-touted as a recruit. In his first game with the Razorbacks, he recorded two pressures and a sack. He played some solid run defense too.

We don’t know much about what Jackson is, but it looks like he can be a solid contributor for the Razorbacks in 2022.

Eli Ricks - Alabama

Ricks, who is arguably the biggest loss out of this whole group, played just 14 snaps for Alabama. He was targeted four times but allowed just one catch for 10 yards.

It figures that Ricks will get more playing time as the season progresses after being one of the best players in the SEC since arriving in 2020.

T.J. Finley - Auburn

T.J. Finley won the starting job at Auburn and provided a mixed bag in the opener against Mercer. He completed nine passes on 14 attempts, but threw two interceptions.

He averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, totaling 112 yards on the night. Auburn fans weren’t too thrilled with his performance, but after the game, Bryan Harsin said, “T.J. is our starter.”

Chris Curry - Utah

Chris Curry, backing up Utah’s starting running back Tavion Thomas, saw eight snaps and got five carries. He rushed for 13 yards.

Curry is in his second season with the Utes. He’s a solid player, but not expected to be anything other than someone who can give Thomas a breather.

Siaki Ika - Baylor

Siaki Ika joined Dave Aranda at Baylor prior to the 2021 season. He was solid last year and looked good again in Baylor’s 2022 opener against Albany.

He totaled a couple of stops and added a pressure.

Cole Smith - Mississippi State

Cole Smith left LSU prior to the 2019 season. He found a home at Mississippi State, where he is now the starting right guard. In 55 pass-blocking snaps against Memphis, he did now allow a sack but did allow one pressure.

The rest of the bunch

WR [autotag]Alex Adams[/autotag] caught two passes for Akron, including one reception that went for 16 yards.

DB [autotag]Pig Cage[/autotag] played eight defensive snaps for UTSA. The only stat he recorded in that span was a pressure.

LB [autotag]Josh White[/autotag] played five snaps for Baylor, assisting on a tackle.

WR [autotag]Koy Moore[/autotag], now with Auburn, was targeted just once and did not record a catch.

Georgia TE [autotag]Arik Gilbert[/autotag] was targeted once and did not catch a pass.

