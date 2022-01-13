LSU transfer target Mekhi Wingo among the top available in the portal

During the Texas Bowl broadcast, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly stated they would need to build the rest of this 2022 class through the transfer portal. The team added a pair of defensive backs with Mekhi Garner of ULL and Joe Foucha of Arkansas in the last few days. Could they have their eyes set on former Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo?

Wingo had LSU among his top four schools as he prepares to transfer to a new school in 2022. Wingo is on a visit to LSU from Wednesday to Friday before checking out Oklahoma and USC.

Thank you to every school that I have talked to but I would like to focus on these 4 schools @RazorbackFB @USC_FB @LSUfootball @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/T1tVGgFkZr — mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) January 11, 2022

Wingo was ranked as the No. 4 best player available in the transfer portal according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports. His overall transfer ranking put him at No. 10.

Mekhi Wingo — a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021 — will visit LSU Wednesday through Friday, Oklahoma Friday and Saturday and USC Sunday and Monday, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed. During his true freshman season in Columbia, Missouri, Wingo combined for 27 tackles, one interception and one sack in 11 games (three starts). Wingo earned All-SEC Freshman honors for his performance.

He would likely play inside for the LSU defense. The All-SEC Freshman defensive tackle would fill in nicely next to Maason Smith. The Tigers are replacing the losses of Glen Logan and Neil Farrell Jr, so a play the caliber of Wingo would be beneficial. He can be a plug-and-play guy for the defensive line and Jamar Cain.

Story continues

List

2022 LSU Football's biggest question marks on the roster

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB