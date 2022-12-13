LSU transfer Raydarious Jones sticking in the SEC West

LSU transfer Raydarious Jones won’t have to travel far to get to his next stop.

The cornerback announced his intention to transfer to Mississippi State. He’s the third LSU corner in the last two cycles to move to an SEC West opponent. In 2021, LSU lost Eli Ricks to Alabama and Dwight McGlothern to Arkansas.

Jones, a four-star in the 2019 class, is a Mississippi native. He took an official visit to Mississippi State during his original recruitment. Jones did not see the field for LSU in 2022 due to an academic suspension. He did see limited action in his first three years at LSU and was a member of LSU’s 2019 national title team.

The game where he saw the most action was the 2021 contest against Ole Miss. He was targeted just once and didn’t allow a catch. Whether or not this loss hurts LSU is yet to be seen.

It’s unclear whether Jones would have played much this year had he been available. LSU attacked the portal hard to bring in proven corners.

LSU will have to do it again now. Jones, at minimum, would have provided the Tigers with depth, and at max, earned a starting job. Jones is a talented player and should have a chance to make a contribution in Starkville.

