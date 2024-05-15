LSU transfer portal DT target Jay’Viar Suggs to make commitment decision Wednesday

LSU has been hard at work trying to land some help for the interior of the defensive line in 2024, and after missing on several targets earlier in the spring transfer portal window, it now seems to be well-positioned to land Jay’Viar Suggs.

Suggs, a transfer from Division II Grand Valley State, included LSU in his final four teams, and the Tigers received his final visit on Monday. He posted an update after that visit that seemed to be positive, though he made it clear he has not committed yet.

That decision will come on Wednesday, he announced on social media Tuesday night. He will decide between his finalists which include Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky in addition to the Tigers.

I am planning on committing tomorrow to a home AGTG🙏🏾 #LLS — Jay'viar Suggs (@JayviarSuggs7) May 15, 2024

Though the jump from Division II to the SEC would be a big one, the Tigers need help at defensive tackle as they return just two players with game experience at the position.

