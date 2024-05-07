LSU transfer Jeremiah Hughes felt 'like I was at home' during visit with Colorado football

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jeremiah Hughes (29) is pumped up before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium.

Boulder and Las Vegas don't have much in common, but they both feel like home to Jeremiah Hughes.

The LSU transfer cornerback took a visit to Colorado last week and the vibes were immaculate to the CU football transfer target.

"I loved being out there (in Boulder), it was great vibes," Hughes told the Coloradoan. "Just being in that facility was amazing. The vibes they had were genuine. I felt like I could be dropped off right there and still feel like I was at home."

Part of what made Hughes feel comfortable 750 miles away from his hometown of Las Vegas was the Buffaloes' coaching staff, led by Deion Sanders.

Hughes is "one of the hottest names in the cornerback market," according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, and Sanders is one of the best to ever play the position. Meeting Sanders was not something Hughes took lightly.

"'Coach Prime' was great," Hughes said. "Just being in that room with him, I was like 'wow, this is the best to ever play the position and I'm sitting face to face with him right now.'

"I loved (defensive coordinator) coach Rob (Livingston), he was amazing. Me and him had great conversations, he came from the NFL, he's very knowledgeable and I love him. I really love him. They have a lot of people in the building who can grow me as a player, who have done it. There's a lot of experience in there."

There's plenty to like about Colorado football from a defensive back's perspective: being coached by Sanders and Livingston, who spent the last eight years as the Cincinnati Bengals' secondary coach, in addition to the possibility of early playing time.

More: Projecting Colorado football's starting defense: Transfers give Buffs a new look for 2024

There's also to plenty to like about Hughes from the Buffs' standpoint.

A former three-star recruit, he was a top-10 player in Nevada and a top-70 cornerback in the Class of 2023. Hughes had seven interceptions as a senior at Bishop Gorman High School and had offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and others.

The 6-foot, 190-pound CB went on to appear in all 13 games for LSU last season as a true freshman. A special teams starter (part of the kickoff return, kickoff coverage and punt return units), he also played defensive snaps in five games.

Hughes entered the transfer portal on April 19 in part because he wanted a better opportunity to showcase his skills.

"I feel like I can go somewhere else and be more than what I was at LSU," Hughes said. "Just having a bigger role, being able to be that guy for somebody, you know, being able to follow the No. 1 receiver, the other team's toughest guys."

The assignment of one day shadowing an opponent's best weapon isn't an easy one, but confidence is required for success. Hughes has plenty of it.

"I just feel like I can do it all, honestly," Hughes said. "I can play man, I can get up in guys' face but my biggest strength is when the ball is in the air. When the ball is in the air, I just have it in me to go get it. It's just a mentality that's been in me since high school.

"I feel like I'm all around, I can play corner, nickel, safety, wherever they put me. I can produce at any position."

Versatility is a trait that Livingston covets in his defensive backs, and so is physicality.

Hughes believes that's the part of his game that evolved the most during his freshman season at LSU. Sprinting down the field for a kickoff in the SEC requires speed, athleticism, toughness and grit.

It's usually not a unit for a true freshmen, but Hughes proved that he possesses all of the necessary attributes.

"Playing football on the West Coast and playing football down south is two different types of games," Hughes said. "Down south, it's more grit and speed. The West Coast is kind of finesse so I got to have the best of both worlds."

Hughes said he's heard from a bunch of other schools since entering the portal but has only scheduled visits with Colorado, UCLA and Washington. A final decision will be made by next week, he says, and the Buffs have a good chance of landing the versatile CB.

"When I was out there (in Boulder), I definitely felt it," Hughes said.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: LSU transfer Jeremiah Hughes felt 'like I was at home' in Colorado football visit