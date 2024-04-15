LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith reportedly visited conference rival over the weekend

Former LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Baton Rouge. The former All-ACC player at Louisville is back on the market after her production dipped in 2023-24 with a position change.

Van Lith is one of the top available players in the transfer portal, and she could be eying a move to a conference rival. Van Lith was in Starkville over the weekend to take a Saturday visit to Mississippi State, as was first reported by Talia Goodman of The Next.

Van Lith will be a fifth-year senior entering her final season of eligibility with her new team.

BREAKING: LSU transfer Hailey van Lith is taking a visit to Mississippi State tomorrow, a source tells @TheNextHoops. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 12, 2024

Van Lith moved from the shooting guard spot to the point guard position this season, and it resulted in her scoring average dropping from 19.7 to 11.6. Coach Kim Mulkey recently said Van Lith chose to transfer in order to finish out her career playing her more natural position at the two.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact that visit with the Bulldogs had, but it’s possible LSU hasn’t seen the last of Van Lith.

