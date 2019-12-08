LSU tops Ohio State in last AP poll before College Football Playoff reveal
LSU remained the No. 1 team in the nation in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll before the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled.
After trouncing Georgia in the SEC title game, LSU held off Big Ten champion Ohio State, which remained in the No. 2 spot. The most recent CFP rankings had the Buckeyes ahead of the Tigers.
Clemson, fresh off its fifth consecutive ACC crown, stayed at No. 3 while Big 12 champion Oklahoma moved into the No. 4 spot.
Georgia just dropped one spot to No. 5 while Oregon made a big jump after beating Utah in the Pac-12 title game. The Ducks, now No. 7, clinched a spot in the Rose Bowl while the Utes dropped from No. 5 to No. 12. With a win over Oregon Friday night, Utah may have found itself in the College Football Playoff.
The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Florida at No. 6, Big 12 runner-up Baylor at No. 8 and Alabama and Auburn tied at No. 9 (seriously) with exactly 1,011 points.
Here is the full AP Top 25:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Georgia
6. Florida
7. Oregon
8. Baylor
9. Alabama
9. Auburn
11. Wisconsin
12. Utah
13. Penn State
14. Notre Dame
15. Memphis
16. Minnesota
17. Michigan
18. Boise State
19. Iowa
20. Appalachian State
21. Navy
22. USC
23. Cincinnati
24. Air Force
25. Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes:
SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3
