LSU tops Ohio State in last AP poll before College Football Playoff reveal

LSU remained the No. 1 team in the nation in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll before the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled.

After trouncing Georgia in the SEC title game, LSU held off Big Ten champion Ohio State, which remained in the No. 2 spot. The most recent CFP rankings had the Buckeyes ahead of the Tigers.

Clemson, fresh off its fifth consecutive ACC crown, stayed at No. 3 while Big 12 champion Oklahoma moved into the No. 4 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Georgia just dropped one spot to No. 5 while Oregon made a big jump after beating Utah in the Pac-12 title game. The Ducks, now No. 7, clinched a spot in the Rose Bowl while the Utes dropped from No. 5 to No. 12. With a win over Oregon Friday night, Utah may have found itself in the College Football Playoff.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Florida at No. 6, Big 12 runner-up Baylor at No. 8 and Alabama and Auburn tied at No. 9 (seriously) with exactly 1,011 points.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron are the No. 1 team in the final AP poll. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Here is the full AP Top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Baylor

9. Alabama

9. Auburn

11. Wisconsin

12. Utah

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Memphis

16. Minnesota

17. Michigan

18. Boise State

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Navy

22. USC

23. Cincinnati

24. Air Force

25. Oklahoma State

Others receiving votes:

SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3

More from Yahoo Sports: