LSU’s top remaining 2024 target Terry Bussey reportedly down to two schools

LSU has mostly turned its attention to the 2025 recruiting class, which has the makings of being elite.

But the Tigers are trying to add one more 2024 prospect who would provide a massive boost to the class. Five-star athlete Terry Bussey is committed to Texas A&M, but LSU has been present throughout his recruiting process.

The Timpson, Texas, prospect will sign on Wednesday, and his decision has reportedly come down to the Aggies and Tigers, as was first reported by On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

The Tigers got to plead their case this past week as he was on campus for a visit on Wednesday, but they didn’t get the last word in as he took an official visit to College Station over the weekend.

Flipping Bussey won’t be easy, but it would likely give LSU a top-five class in the 2024 cycle if it can pull that off.

