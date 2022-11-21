LSU in top 10 of ESPN’s Football Power Index entering final week of regular season

The Tigers have everything in front of them despite having two ticks in the loss column.

This team has already clinched a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta, and if it wins its final two games, it should find itself as the first two-loss team to make it to the College Football Playoff. LSU ranks No. 6 in the polls and could jump up to No. 5 in the CFP rankings on Tuesday, but ESPN’s Football Power Index is slightly less high on the Tigers.

The analytics system has LSU in the top 10, but just barely. Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down entering the final weekend of the regular season in which the Tigers head to College Station to take on Texas A&M.

Wisconsin Badgers (6-5)

Week 12 Result: W 15-14 at Nebraska

FPI: 9.1

Oklahoma Sooners (6-5)

Week 12 Result: W 28-13 vs. Oklahoma State

FPI: 10.0

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Week 12 Result: W 31-7 at Arizona State

FPI: 10.1

Washington Huskies (9-2)

Week 12 Result: W 54-7 vs. Colorado

FPI: 10.3

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4)

Week 12 Result: L 13-10 vs. Iowa

FPI: 10.6

Louisville Cardinals (7-4)

Week 12 Result: W 25-10 vs. NC State

FPI: 10.6

Baylor Bears (6-5)

Week 12 Result: L 29-28 vs. TCU

FPI: 10.8

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4)

Week 12 Result: W 56-7 vs. East Tennessee State

FPI: 11.9

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Week 12 Result: L 42-27 at Arkansas

FPI: 13.4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

Week 12 Result: W 44-0 vs. Boston College

FPI: 13.5

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Week 12 Result: W 29-28 at Baylor

FPI: 14.1

USC Trojans (10-1)

Week 12 Result: W 48-45 at UCLA

FPI: 14.5

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Week 12 Result: W 20-17 vs. Utah

FPI: 15.1

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Week 12 Result: W 48-31 at West Virginia

FPI: 15.5

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Week 12 Result: W 49-17 vs. Louisiana

FPI: 15.9

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB

FPI: 16.8

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Week 12 Result: W 40-10 vs. Miami

FPI: 18.0

Utah Utes (8-3)

Week 12 Result: L 20-17 at Oregon

FPI: 18.2

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Week 12 Result: W 55-10 at Rutgers

FPI: 18.7

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina

FPI: 19.4

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Week 12 Result: W 55-14 at Kansas

FPI: 20.5

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Week 12 Result: W 19-17 vs. Illinois

FPI: 22.7

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay

FPI: 26.4

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Week 12 Result: W 43-30 at Maryland

FPI: 27.8

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky

FPI: 28.9

