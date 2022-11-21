LSU in top 10 of ESPN’s Football Power Index entering final week of regular season
The Tigers have everything in front of them despite having two ticks in the loss column.
This team has already clinched a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta, and if it wins its final two games, it should find itself as the first two-loss team to make it to the College Football Playoff. LSU ranks No. 6 in the polls and could jump up to No. 5 in the CFP rankings on Tuesday, but ESPN’s Football Power Index is slightly less high on the Tigers.
The analytics system has LSU in the top 10, but just barely. Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down entering the final weekend of the regular season in which the Tigers head to College Station to take on Texas A&M.
Wisconsin Badgers (6-5)
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 15-14 at Nebraska
FPI: 9.1
Oklahoma Sooners (6-5)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Week 12 Result: W 28-13 vs. Oklahoma State
FPI: 10.0
Oregon State Beavers (8-3)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 31-7 at Arizona State
FPI: 10.1
Washington Huskies (9-2)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 54-7 vs. Colorado
FPI: 10.3
Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4)
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: L 13-10 vs. Iowa
FPI: 10.6
Louisville Cardinals (7-4)
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 25-10 vs. NC State
FPI: 10.6
Baylor Bears (6-5)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: L 29-28 vs. TCU
FPI: 10.8
Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4)
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 56-7 vs. East Tennessee State
FPI: 11.9
Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Week 12 Result: L 42-27 at Arkansas
FPI: 13.4
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 44-0 vs. Boston College
FPI: 13.5
TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 29-28 at Baylor
FPI: 14.1
USC Trojans (10-1)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 48-45 at UCLA
FPI: 14.5
Oregon Ducks (9-2)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 12 Result: W 20-17 vs. Utah
FPI: 15.1
Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 48-31 at West Virginia
FPI: 15.5
Florida State Seminoles (8-3)
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Week 12 Result: W 49-17 vs. Louisiana
FPI: 15.9
LSU Tigers (9-2)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB
FPI: 16.8
Clemson Tigers (10-1)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 40-10 vs. Miami
FPI: 18.0
Utah Utes (8-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
Week 12 Result: L 20-17 at Oregon
FPI: 18.2
Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 55-10 at Rutgers
FPI: 18.7
Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina
FPI: 19.4
Texas Longhorns (7-4)
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Week 12 Result: W 55-14 at Kansas
FPI: 20.5
Michigan Wolverines (11-0)
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Week 12 Result: W 19-17 vs. Illinois
FPI: 22.7
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay
FPI: 26.4
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Week 12 Result: W 43-30 at Maryland
FPI: 27.8
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky
FPI: 28.9