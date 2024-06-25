LSU’s Tommy White heads to Blue Jays in latest MLB mock draft

The MLB draft is just around the corner with the first round set to begin on July 14. It’s typically a busy time for a handful of LSU baseball players along with commits as they wait to hear their name called. For some, that comes with a choice: turn pro or play for LSU in 2025.

Two names expected to turn pro and be first-round picks are LSU third baseman Tommy White and commit Konnor Griffin.

In the latest MLB.com mock draft, the Blue Jays select White with the No. 20 overall pick.

“Huge combine the first year, really hit the ball hard, and he’s continued to do so in three years in college at NC State and LSU. He wound up hitting 75 home runs in three seasons,” MLB.com’s Jim Callis wrote.

White is MLB.com’s No. 15 draft prospect. His scouting report says White is known for his power, but he also possesses and underrated ability to make consistent contact.

The same mock draft slotted Griffin No. 10 overall, joining former LSU baseball player Dylan Crews in the Nationals organization.

“In terms of his ceiling, I think he’s got the highest ceiling in the draft.” Callis wrote, “You’re talking about a potential 30-30 guy who could be a plus defender at shortstop or a Gold Glove center fielder.”

Despite his commitment to LSU, Griffin’s projected draft slot likely takes college out of the picture. It’s rare for a player of his caliber to arrive on campus, but LSU fans will hold out hope until it’s official.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire