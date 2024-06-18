LSU tight end target Micah Jones sets commitment date with all-SEC final 5

Decision day is quickly approaching for three-star LSU tight end target Micah Jones.

Jones, a Madison, Mississippi, prospect, is set to announce his commitment on Friday, according to On3. Jones has trimmed his list of finalists down to five, all of which are SEC squads. Joining LSU in that group is Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Jones ranks just inside the top 500 nationally, according to On3’s industry rankings, and he’s the No. 28 tight end in the 2025 class. He received a crystal ball prediction to Ole Miss from 247Sports in February, but his most recent crystal ball was in favor of the Gators earlier this month.

Coach Billy Napier’s team is also a heavy favorite according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine at over 90%.

