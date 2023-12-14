LSU tight end Jackson McGohan announces he plans to transfer to Wisconsin

MADISON – Wisconsin landed a tight end – a position of need – Thursday.

Jackson McGohan, who played one season at LSU, announced he plans to transfer to UW.

McGohan, 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, initially committed to Cincinnati and then-head coach Luke Fickell. But after Fickell was named head coach at UW, McGohan signed with LSU.

McGohan starred at Miamisburg High School in Ohio. He was named to the all-Southwest Ohio team as a junior in 2021 and as a senior in 2022.

UW has a commitment from just one tight end for the incoming 2024 class, Grant Stec of Illinois. Rob Booker of Waunakee initially committed to UW but changed his mind and is set to sign with UCLA.

The Badgers have relied mostly on three tight ends this season – Hayden Rucci, Riley Nowakowski and freshman Tucker Ashcraft.

Rucci, who has 10 catches for 112 yards, could return for a sixth season in 2024 but he said recently he isn’t sure of his plans. Ashcraft has eight catches for 86 yards and Nowakowski, who missed four games because of injury, has six catches for 56 yards.

More: Wisconsin football transfer portal tracker: Who's heading out and who's heading in? Latest: TE Jackson McGohan

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin gets commitment from former LSU tight end Jackson McGohan