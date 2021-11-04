LSU Tigers Wire staff predictions for Saturday’s game against Alabama

Can LSU beat Alabama on Saturday? We have seen crazier things happen.

Not many felt that the Tigers could knock off the Gators in Death Valley but we saw it happen with four interceptions forced by the defense. They will need that sort of effort from the defense yet again to come away victorious.

The offense will need to be much better than they were two weeks ago against the Ole Miss Rebels. After scoring an opening drive touchdown, the offense disappeared until the fourth quarter. With the game already in doubt, backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was able to get some snaps and lead two scoring drives.

Based on what is expected, we might see more Garrett Nussmeier in this game than thought. The LSU Tigers Wire staff takes a shot at predicting this game.

Staff Predictions

We’re performing worse than the team with these predictions

Staff LSU (+28.5) Record ATS Winner Overall Record Patrick Conn, Editor Alabama 2-6 Alabama 2-1 Lance Dawe, Contributor Alabama 0-5 Alabama 1-4

Next, the staff predicts the score and X-factors

Lance Dawe

I don’t expect this game to be very close from the beginning. LSU’s defense is going to fold against an Alabama team that is hungry to prove that they are on the same level as Georgia. I think that we may see more than one quarterback play in this game for LSU.

Alabama 49, LSU 20

X-Factor: Trey Palmer

Tennessee hit some deep shots on Alabama, and I would expect LSU to try and make some desperation plays in this one to get back into it. Palmer could find himself on the receiver end of a couple of chunk plays.

Patrick Conn

I will start off by saying I haven’t made an accurate prediction for this team since the Central Michigan game. However, I think this one is pretty cut and dry. LSU is absolutely struggling right now and the Alabama Crimson Tide are like sharks in the water, they can smell the blood. Not to mention they remember the postgame speech from Ed Orgeron after the last game in Tuscaloosa. This could get ugly.

Alabama 56, LSU 14

X-Factor: BJ Ojulari

The offense is what it is for LSU. Max Johnson, Jack Bech, Ty Davis-Price, and insert other weapon’s name here. They will need to step up big time. For me, the defense needs to come up with some plays. That is why I am looking at edge defender BJ Ojulari. He needs to get into the backfield to disrupt the pocket and running back Brian Robinson Jr.