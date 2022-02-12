LSU Tigers Wire staff’s picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVI

And it all comes down to this. The Super Bowl.

Two teams filled with former LSU Tigers will lay it all out on the line for the highly-coveted Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. LSU has six players on the two rosters and five will play in the game.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, it all revolves around that dynamic duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Don’t forget about Tyler Shelvin’s ability to disrupt the pocket and run game when the Bengals take the field on defense. On Sunday can Joe Burrow make history? If he leads them to victory he will become the first quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and a Super Bowl. Oh, and he would do it in a three-year span.

For the Los Angeles Rams, both of their former LSU Tigers play on the offensive side of the ball. Andrew Whitworth recently was named Walter Payton Man of the Year and it will be his job to protect Matthew Stafford. The hope is to give him enough time to Odell Beckham Jr, who makes his Super Bowl debut after being drafted in 2014. This is Whitworth’s second shot since joining the Rams. If they win, Whit will do it against the team that drafted him in 2006.

The LSU Tigers Wire staff gives their predictions and Super Bowl MVP picks.

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

Prediction: Rolling with the fighting Joe Burrow’s

Conventional wisdom says to go with the Los Angeles Rams with that pass rush against the Cincinnati Bengals’ poor offensive line. I am anything but conventional and you can’t ever count out Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, so I will go with the guy that led LSU to a national championship.

Tyler Nettuno, Editor

Prediction: Stafford finally gets his ring

It’s hard to pick against this Bengals team right now, despite the fact that the Rams are clearly a more talented team. But Cincinnati is playing well in spite of roster limitations, and those are going to be apparent in the Super Bowl. Tennessee sacked Joe Burrow a playoff-record nine times in the Cincy’s Divisional Round win, and a Los Angeles front that features two future Hall of Famers in Aaron Donald and Von Miller is just going to wreak too much havoc. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has this offense humming with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., and I think the 34-year-old will finally capture that elusive title.

Will Rosenblatt, Contributor

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

This hasn’t been an easy game to pick. The Rams are the better team, but the Bengals seem to have destiny on their side. I’m going to stay away from betting either side because I don’t think there’s smart money here. If I have to pick a winner, I’d say Rams. McVay and Stafford both seem due and at some point and Burrow and Chase can only carry a team so far. I’ll go Rams 27-24

LaMarr Fields, Contributor

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams

I got the Rams winning 27-24, the Bengals have overcome bad offensive line play all season it comes to an end Sunday. I have a feeling Aaron Donald will dominate the game.

Kyle Richardson, Contributor

Prediction: Bengals win on a field goal

I’m taking Bengals 27-24. Evan McPherson, the pride of Fort Payne, Alabama, will kick the game-winner.

It seems as though the odds are stacked against the Bengals. The Rams are playing at home, they pretty much assembled The Avengers this offseason, Bengals offensive line has been rough lately. BUT, when the lights are the brightest and it seems like your back is against the wall, there is one man who seems to feel no pressure…Joe Cool. Joe Burrow will find a way.

Super Bowl MVP Predictions

Patrick: Joe Burrow, QB (Bengals)

Tyler: Matthew Stafford, QB (Rams)

Will: Cooper Kupp, WR (Rams)

LaMarr: Aaron Donald, DT (Rams)

Kyle: Joe Burrow, QB (Bengals)

