Are the LSU Tigers a top 10 team in 2022 early rankings?

The LSU Tigers football team is closing in on National Signing Day where they hope to finish out strong. Prospects such as Harold Perkins, Jacoby Mathews, and TreVonte’ Citizen are among the top players being targeted by Brian Kelly’s staff.

Looking beyond the 2022 recruiting class, we switch focus to the upcoming 2022 campaign.

According to the early poll from CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd, the LSU football team is No. 8 overall. The Tigers come just one spot behind Brian Kelly’s previous team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They are also the fourth-highest team from the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M all coming ahead of the Tigers in the top five.

What Dennis Dodd Says…

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the fans at halftime between the LSU Tigers and the Ohio Bobcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ignore that fake-accent dude from Massachusetts in the corner. Kelly, the coach, is the real deal. If you told any program they could get the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, they’d take it in a heartbeat. Kelly has better access to the playoff in the SEC, but he’ll have to work harder to get there.

On the ‘College Sports Sunday’ show on SiriusXM radio, Dodd’s colleague Barrett Sallee is also a fan of Brian Kelly as a head coach. While discussing the latest viral video Sallee stated, “sooner rather than later Brian Kelly will win a national championship at LSU.”

Social media hasn’t been as high on Brian Kelly, in fact, it appears they take any opportunity to dunk on the new head coach. This is why they are called fanatics, but athletic director Scott Woodward felt strongly enough about Kelly to bring him here from Notre Dame.

Kelly has won everywhere he has gone, the bigger question revolves around him finally winning a championship. Given the last three head coaches have won titles at LSU would lead you to believe that he will here as well. On the topic of Dodd’s placement in the way-too-early rankings, No. 8 might be high but with how the staff is building this team it might not be far off.