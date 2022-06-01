LSU Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

LSU Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

LSU Tigers Preview

LSU Preview | LSU Schedule & Analysis

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Kayshon Boutte, WR Jr.

Hurt for most of last year, the 6-0, 205-pound future NFL star only saw time in six games before having issues with his ankle. He still led the team with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine scores.

He busted out as a freshman with 45 catches for 735 yards and five scores – averaging over 16 yards per catch – and he should be in the mix for the Biletnikoff Award was the nation’s top receiver.

Find UNO… He makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/vJjEnVDjBy — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2021

BJ Ojulari, DE Sr.

6-3. 245. 70 career tackles, 11 sacks, 17 TFL in two seasons.

Ali Gaye, DE Sr.

6-6, 268. Made 32 tackles, 2 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss with 1 interception and 6 broken up passes in his first season, and last year made 19 tackles with 2.5 sacks in four games.

Jayden Daniels, QB Jr.

6-3, 185. 451-723 (62%), 6,025 yards, 32 TD, 13 INT, 296 carries, 1,288 yards, 13 TD in three seasons at Arizona State

Jaquelin Roy, DT Jr.

6-3, 315. 48 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons

Myles Brennan, QB Sr.

6-4, 235. 121-201 (60%), 1,712 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT – missed last season injured

Will Campbell, OT Fr.

6-6, 310. A superstar recruit who had his choice of anywhere he wanted to go, he’s a ready-made left tackle prospect who’ll be expected to take over the job right away.

Story continues

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB Sr.

6-1, 205. 195 tackles, 2 INT, 24 broken up passes, 4 sacks, 7.5 TFL in four years at Oklahoma State

Jay Ward, S Sr.

6-1, 188. 102 tackles, 5 INT, 13 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 5 TFL in three seasons

Sevyn Banks, CB Sr.

6-2, 209. 43 tackles, 1 INT, 10 broken up passes, 3 TFL in four seasons at Ohio State – was injured for most of last season

LSU Tigers Preview

LSU Preview | LSU Schedule & Analysis

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1