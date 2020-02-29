Multiple LSU students charged after allegedly damaging Tiger Stadium with ATV

Three LSU students allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium and drove an ATV on the field multiple times, causing thousands of dollars in damage. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Three LSU students were arrested on Thursday they allegedly took two joyrides on an ATV at Tiger Stadium, which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to The Advocate.

Clayton Fleetwood, 19, was charged Thursday with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable, per the report, after two overnight incidents on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8. Police said that they could see Fleetwood on video surveillance inside Tiger Stadium on both occasions, and that they saw him driving a Kawasaki Mule ATV on the field.

It’s believed that Fleetwood caused about $8,000 worth of damage while allegedly driving on the field, which was under construction at the time.

“It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed,” police said, via The Advocate. “[Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated.”

In one of the incidents, per the report, police said they saw Fleetwood with an unidentified individual, and that they were “talking, kissing and drinking what appear to be alcoholic beverages.”

Police have also arrested Thomas English, 18, and Catherine Nowery, 20, in connection with the incidents, per The Advocate. English was charged with burglary and unauthorized use of a movable, and Nowery was charged with trespassing and movable charges. Fleetwood has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

The Tigers — who won the national championship last season after beating Clemson in New Orleans — are set to begin spring workouts next week and will host a scrimmage at the stadium in April.

