LSU Tigers still in the mix for five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart

Looking at the 2022 recruiting class for the LSU Tigers, Ed Orgeron already has four-star Aaron Anderson (New Orleans, LA), A.J. Johnson (New Orleans, LA), and Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, LA) committed to the class. However, there is still a rather large name still waiting to make his final decision.

Evan Stewart of Liberty (Frisco, TX), has yet to make his final decision with five schools still in the mix. He originally committed to the Texas Longhorns before backing off that pledge, UT is still very much in the race to land one of the top receivers in the country.

Stewart originally visited Baton Rouge prior to the NCAA’s dead period began in early April of 2020. He could still return for another visit to Death Valley as he looks to lock in his final visits. Stewart has visited Texas, Florida, and Alabama. It seems like LSU would be the next in line to host the five-star wide receiver.

Stewart recently spoke about his five teams in the mix with 247Sports.

“LSU is kind of like the same thing. … They’re real business. Really it’s the same thing. There’s not really much different between Alabama and LSU, you know what I mean?”

Stewart obviously values the work ethic and how much the Tigers put into their program. What will it take for LSU to lock up one of the most sought-after receivers in the country?

“Really it’s getting my dad on board,” Stewart said. “My dad is a very hard-going man, and he really wants me to get my degree and he really wants those academics. Same with my mom. You’ve gotta get my mom on board, too. So if both my parents aren’t on board, then I know that’s not gonna be the decision I make.”

Evan Stewart’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 37 11 5 Rivals 4 83 17 7 ESPN 5 8 3 1 247 Composite 5 35 10 4

Vitals

Hometown Frisco, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-0 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 19, 2020

No official visit scheduled at time of publication

Offers

Louisiana State

Alabama

Florida

Texas

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

List

