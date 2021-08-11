LSU Tigers’ record prediction and where they finish according to 247Sports

Coming up on the three-week mark until the LSU Tigers take the field for the first time in 2021. They will leave the Bayou for Southern California to tangle with the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 4.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reveals his record predictions and where each team would finish in their SEC division. For the LSU Tigers, Marcello sees Ed Orgeron’s team as the third team in the SEC West. This puts the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 followed by Texas A&M at No. 2.

No. 3: LSU Tigers

What Marcello Says…

LSU is loaded. Talent is not an issue. Experience is abundant. Nearly 20 starters return. But yet another overhaul with the staff (this time due to an atrocious 5-5 season that was defined by a tragically inept play-calling job by Bo Pelini on defense) should make you pause when projected a gigantic rebound in Baton Rouge.

Marcello is correct with assessing the talent on the roster, it has never been an issue for the Tigers. According to 247Sports, LSU has the fifth-most talent on their roster in the country. They have a blue-chip ratio of 66%, the number of four and five-star recruits on the team. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson are the only teams with a higher blue-chip ratio.

Marcello Continued…

Max Johnson takes over at quarterback after oft-injured starter Myles Brennan suffered a broken arm in the offseason, and though he led LSU to a fantastic win at then-No. 6 Florida to end the season, will he be consistent enough to lead the Bayou Bengals out of the doldrums experienced last fall? The thinking here is yes. The defense has a fantastic secondary led by Derek Stingley, receiver Kayshon Boutte is positioned to be a superstar. The Tigers should rebound and challenge the Aggies for second place in the SEC West.

Record Prediction: 9-3 (Confidence Level 6)

