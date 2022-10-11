How do the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators stack up?
This week’s matchup between the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1) and Florida Gators (1-2, 1-2) features two first-year head coaches that are looking for answers.
The season began in different directions as the Bayou Bengals were stunned by the Florida State Seminoles to begin the year. The Gators on the other hand were able to defend the Swamp against then-top-10-ranked Utah.
Since that time, LSU had won four straight games before getting trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida went 3-2 in that stretch and won just once in three SEC games. They were able to hold off a struggling Missouri Tigers team.
For Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, this could be a step in the right direction in terms of achieving some of their goals. The College Football Playoffs are likely out of the question but they could make some real noise if they can make the necessary adjustments in this game and moving forward.
LSU Wire takes a look at how these teams stack up statistically along with their SEC rankings.
LSU Tigers offense vs Florida Gators defense
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Bayou Bengals offense coordinated by Mike Denbrock is a middle-of-the-SEC scoring unit. They average 31.8 points per game.
LSU Offense
Ranking
Stat
Rankings
UF Defense
256.3
5th
Passing
11th
226.8
172.5
7th
Rushing
13th
186.0
428.8
8th
Total
12th
412.8
31.8
8th
Scoring
12th
25.3
27
6th
Red Zone Opp
14th
27
70.4
6th
RZ TD %
9th
51.9
11.1
4th
RZ FG %
7th
25.9
Florida Gators Offense vs LSU Tigers Defense
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Florida Gators offense is led by offensive coordinator Rob Sale, who joined the team after spending 2021 with the New York Giants. Sale was the OC for Napier at Louisiana prior to going the NFL route. However, Napier is the one calling the plays.
UF Offense
Ranking
Stat
Rankings
LSU Defense
222.3
10th
Passing
193.7
7th
213.7
4th
Rushing
6th
134.8
436.0
7th
Total
4th
328.2
30.8
9th
Scoring
7th
19.0
23
9th
Red Zone Opp
3rd
17
69.6
7th
RZ TD %
5th
41.2
1304
5th
RZ FG %
4th
35.3
Third Down Conversions
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
When LSU is on offense:
LSU Offense
Rank
Stat
Rank
UF Defense
81
4th
Attempts
85
4th
37
3rd
Conversions
43
14th
45.7
4th
Conversion %
14th
50.6
When LSU is on defense:
UF Offense
Rank
Stat
Rank
LSU Defense
68
13th
Attempts
9th
82
27
10th
Conversions
7th
30
39.7
9th
Conversion %
9th
36.6
Scoring Leader Comparison
Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP
Top Scorers for LSU:
Players
PPG
Armoni Goodwin
7.5
Damian Ramos
5.3
Noah Cain
4.0
Jaray Jenkins
3.0
Josh Williams
3.0
Jayden Daniels
3.0
Top Scorers for Florida:
Player
PPG
Adam Mihalek
5.8
Anthony Richardson
5.0
Montrell Johnson Jr
5.0
Ricky Pearsall
3.0
Trevor Etienne
2.0
Sack Leaders
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
These are the players to keep an eye on.
When LSU is on defense:
Names
Games
Sacks
BJ Ojulari
4
3.5
Sai’vion Jones
6
2.5
Harold Perkins Jr
6
1.5
West Weeks
6
1.5
Ali Gaye
6
1.0
Greg Brooks Jr
6
1.0
Mekhi Wingo
6
0.5
Jaquelin Roy
6
0.5
When Florida is on defense:
Player
Games
Sacks
Amari Burney
6
4
Princely Umanmielen
6
2.0
Gervon Dexter Sr
6
1.5
Justus Boone
6
1.0
Shemar James
6
1.0
Brenton Cox Jr
6
1.0
Chris McClellan
6
1.0
Trey Dean III
5
0.5