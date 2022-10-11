How do the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators stack up?

This week’s matchup between the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1) and Florida Gators (1-2, 1-2) features two first-year head coaches that are looking for answers.

The season began in different directions as the Bayou Bengals were stunned by the Florida State Seminoles to begin the year. The Gators on the other hand were able to defend the Swamp against then-top-10-ranked Utah.

Since that time, LSU had won four straight games before getting trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida went 3-2 in that stretch and won just once in three SEC games. They were able to hold off a struggling Missouri Tigers team.

For Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, this could be a step in the right direction in terms of achieving some of their goals. The College Football Playoffs are likely out of the question but they could make some real noise if they can make the necessary adjustments in this game and moving forward.

LSU Wire takes a look at how these teams stack up statistically along with their SEC rankings.

LSU Tigers offense vs Florida Gators defense

The Bayou Bengals offense coordinated by Mike Denbrock is a middle-of-the-SEC scoring unit. They average 31.8 points per game.

LSU Offense Ranking Stat Rankings UF Defense 256.3 5th Passing 11th 226.8 172.5 7th Rushing 13th 186.0 428.8 8th Total 12th 412.8 31.8 8th Scoring 12th 25.3 27 6th Red Zone Opp 14th 27 70.4 6th RZ TD % 9th 51.9 11.1 4th RZ FG % 7th 25.9

Florida Gators Offense vs LSU Tigers Defense

The Florida Gators offense is led by offensive coordinator Rob Sale, who joined the team after spending 2021 with the New York Giants. Sale was the OC for Napier at Louisiana prior to going the NFL route. However, Napier is the one calling the plays.

UF Offense Ranking Stat Rankings LSU Defense 222.3 10th Passing 193.7 7th 213.7 4th Rushing 6th 134.8 436.0 7th Total 4th 328.2 30.8 9th Scoring 7th 19.0 23 9th Red Zone Opp 3rd 17 69.6 7th RZ TD % 5th 41.2 1304 5th RZ FG % 4th 35.3

Third Down Conversions

When LSU is on offense:

LSU Offense Rank Stat Rank UF Defense 81 4th Attempts 85 4th 37 3rd Conversions 43 14th 45.7 4th Conversion % 14th 50.6

When LSU is on defense:

UF Offense Rank Stat Rank LSU Defense 68 13th Attempts 9th 82 27 10th Conversions 7th 30 39.7 9th Conversion % 9th 36.6

Scoring Leader Comparison

Top Scorers for LSU:

Players PPG Armoni Goodwin 7.5 Damian Ramos 5.3 Noah Cain 4.0 Jaray Jenkins 3.0 Josh Williams 3.0 Jayden Daniels 3.0

Top Scorers for Florida:

Player PPG Adam Mihalek 5.8 Anthony Richardson 5.0 Montrell Johnson Jr 5.0 Ricky Pearsall 3.0 Trevor Etienne 2.0

Sack Leaders

These are the players to keep an eye on.

When LSU is on defense:

Names Games Sacks BJ Ojulari 4 3.5 Sai’vion Jones 6 2.5 Harold Perkins Jr 6 1.5 West Weeks 6 1.5 Ali Gaye 6 1.0 Greg Brooks Jr 6 1.0 Mekhi Wingo 6 0.5 Jaquelin Roy 6 0.5

When Florida is on defense:

Player Games Sacks Amari Burney 6 4 Princely Umanmielen 6 2.0 Gervon Dexter Sr 6 1.5 Justus Boone 6 1.0 Shemar James 6 1.0 Brenton Cox Jr 6 1.0 Chris McClellan 6 1.0 Trey Dean III 5 0.5

