How do the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators stack up?

This week’s matchup between the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1) and Florida Gators (1-2, 1-2) features two first-year head coaches that are looking for answers.

The season began in different directions as the Bayou Bengals were stunned by the Florida State Seminoles to begin the year. The Gators on the other hand were able to defend the Swamp against then-top-10-ranked Utah.

Since that time, LSU had won four straight games before getting trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida went 3-2 in that stretch and won just once in three SEC games. They were able to hold off a struggling Missouri Tigers team.

For Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, this could be a step in the right direction in terms of achieving some of their goals. The College Football Playoffs are likely out of the question but they could make some real noise if they can make the necessary adjustments in this game and moving forward.

LSU Wire takes a look at how these teams stack up statistically along with their SEC rankings.

LSU Tigers offense vs Florida Gators defense

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Bayou Bengals offense coordinated by Mike Denbrock is a middle-of-the-SEC scoring unit. They average 31.8 points per game.

LSU Offense

Ranking

Stat

Rankings

UF Defense

256.3

5th

Passing

11th

226.8

172.5

7th

Rushing

13th

186.0

428.8

8th

Total

12th

412.8

31.8

8th

Scoring

12th

25.3

27

6th

Red Zone Opp

14th

27

70.4

6th

RZ TD %

9th

51.9

11.1

4th

RZ FG %

7th

25.9

 

Florida Gators Offense vs LSU Tigers Defense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators offense is led by offensive coordinator Rob Sale, who joined the team after spending 2021 with the New York Giants. Sale was the OC for Napier at Louisiana prior to going the NFL route. However, Napier is the one calling the plays.

UF Offense

Ranking

Stat

Rankings

LSU Defense

222.3

10th

Passing

193.7

7th

213.7

4th

Rushing

6th

134.8

436.0

7th

Total

4th

328.2

30.8

9th

Scoring

7th

19.0

23

9th

Red Zone Opp

3rd

17

69.6

7th

RZ TD %

5th

41.2

1304

5th

RZ FG %

4th

35.3

 

Third Down Conversions

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

When LSU is on offense:

LSU Offense

Rank

Stat

Rank

UF Defense

81

4th

Attempts

85

4th

37

3rd

Conversions

43

14th

45.7

4th

Conversion %

14th

50.6

When LSU is on defense:

UF Offense

Rank

Stat

Rank

LSU Defense

68

13th

Attempts

9th

82

27

10th

Conversions

7th

30

39.7

9th

Conversion %

9th

36.6

 

Scoring Leader Comparison

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP

Top Scorers for LSU:

Players

PPG

Armoni Goodwin

7.5

Damian Ramos

5.3

Noah Cain

4.0

Jaray Jenkins

3.0

Josh Williams

3.0

Jayden Daniels

3.0

Top Scorers for Florida:

Player

PPG

Adam Mihalek

5.8

Anthony Richardson

5.0

Montrell Johnson Jr

5.0

Ricky Pearsall

3.0

Trevor Etienne

2.0

 

Sack Leaders

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

These are the players to keep an eye on.

When LSU is on defense:

Names

Games

Sacks

BJ Ojulari

4

3.5

Sai’vion Jones

6

2.5

Harold Perkins Jr

6

1.5

West Weeks

6

1.5

Ali Gaye

6

1.0

Greg Brooks Jr

6

1.0

Mekhi Wingo

6

0.5

Jaquelin Roy

6

0.5

When Florida is on defense:

Player

Games

Sacks

Amari Burney

6

4

Princely Umanmielen

6

2.0

Gervon Dexter Sr

6

1.5

Justus Boone

6

1.0

Shemar James

6

1.0

Brenton Cox Jr

6

1.0

Chris McClellan

6

1.0

Trey Dean III

5

0.5

 

