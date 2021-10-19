LSU Tigers climb in latest re-rank from USA TODAY Sports

LSU had a major bounce-back last weekend.

The Tigers are coming off of a huge upset over then-No. 20 Florida and suddenly have life, even after hearing that Ed Orgeron will be leaving the program following the conclusion for the 2021 season.

LSU may need to enjoy their win while it lasts because they will be taking a trip up to Oxford to take on the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

On the other hand, Ole Miss may be dealing with an injury to their quarterback, and it could significantly benefit LSU’s chances to win this weekend- just something to watch out for if you’re an LSU fan.

USA TODAY Sports released their weekly Re-Rank of all 130 FBS college football teams, and LSU took a ten spot climb up to No. 41 after dropping to 51 last week.

Here is the USA TODAY Sports Re-Rank poll in its entirety.

(Via USA TODAY Sports)

