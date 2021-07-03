LSU Tigers 2021 betting odds per BetMGM

With spring sports all in the rearview mirror, we are full steam ahead for football season. The Louisiana State Tigers don’t officially kick off the season until Sept. 4 in Los Angeles, but there is still plenty to discuss in regards to the team.

The 2020 campaign left a sour taste in the mouths of the Tigers but a new year is a new opportunity for the Bayou Bengals.

LSU Tigers Wire looks at regular win total, SEC Championship, and CFP odds for the 2021 football team.

Regular Season Win Total: Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115)

Last season the Tigers finished with an even 5-5 record following their 15-0 2019 campaign that ended with the CFP National Championship. The Tigers are looking for a return to prominence and it will all begin when LSU travels to the Rose Bowl to battle the UCLA Bruins.

Southeastern Conference Championship: +1200 (Fifth-best)

The Tigers come in with the fifth-best odds to win the SEC in 2021. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Florida all come in ahead of LSU in regards to who the oddsmakers believe will win the SEC.

National Championship: +3500 (Eighth-best)

Overall LSU is the No. 8 team in the CFP National Championship odds. They are in front of Florida but trail Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M as far as SEC teams are concerned. Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin all are ahead of LSU as well.

