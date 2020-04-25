2020 NFL draft: LSU ties Ohio State's record with 14 NFL draft picks

LSU dominated the 2020 NFL draft much like it did the 2019 college football season.

The Tigers tied a seven-round NFL draft record with 14 draft picks over Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tight end Stephen Sullivan was the 14th Tiger taken when he was drafted in the seventh round as LSU tied Ohio State’s number of draft picks in the 2004 NFL draft.

Somewhat surprisingly, one of the 14 draft picks was not TE Thaddeus Moss. The son of Randy Moss didn’t get picked despite 47 catches for 540 yards and four scores in 2019.

A bunch of LSU’s draft picks went early, too. The Tigers tied a record for the most picks in the first three rounds of the draft with 10. That happened as the SEC set a record with 15 of the 32 picks in the first round.

Five of those 15 were LSU players. QB Joe Burrow, EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, WR Justin Jefferson, LB Patrick Queen and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were all chosen in the first round.

Ohio State had three players taken in the first round of the 2004 draft by comparison. And the Buckeyes’ first selection didn’t happen until the New Orleans Saints took DE Will Smith at No. 18.

All the talent heading to the NFL this season — not to mention passing game coordinator Joe Brady too — means that LSU will have a tough time repeating in 2020. But there’s still a bunch of NFL-caliber talent on the roster including CB Derek Stingley and WR Ja’Marr Chase. And the Tigers reeled in the No. 4 recruiting class in the country too.

All of LSU’s 2020 NFL draft picks

No. 1: QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati)

No. 20: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville)

No. 22: WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)

No. 28: LB Patrick Queen (Baltimore)

No. 32: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City)

No. 44: S Grant Delpit (Cleveland)

No. 61: CB Kristian Fulton (Tennessee)

No. 69: G Damien Lewis (Seattle)

No. 83: C Lloyd Cushenberry (Denver

No. 97: LB Jacob Phillips (Cleveland)

No. 108: T Saahdiq Charles (Washington)

No. 131: DT Rashard Lawrence (Arizona)

No. 185: LS Blake Ferguson (Miami)

No. 251: TE Stephen Sullivan (Seattle)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

