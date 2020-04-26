LSU ties draft record with 14 players selected

Will the last LSU player out of Baton Rouge please turn out the lights?

The Tigers won the national championship in 2019, but after the NFL draft, it appears it’s going to be harder for a repeat.

LSU tied the NFL record for most players selected in the three-day draft, with 14. Ohio State had 14 draftees in 2004 to set the mark for a seven-round draft.

The draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.

Ten of LSU’s players went in the first three rounds, tying Ohio State’s 2016 record for most picks in the first three rounds.

The draft started with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Bengals. The last LSU player came at No. 251, four choices before the end of the draft, when the Seahawks selected tight end Stephen Sullivan.

At least five other LSU players already have agreed to contracts as undrafted free agents, The Advocate reports.

Ohio State and Michigan each had 10 players selected, followed by Alabama with nine. Florida, Georgia, Clemson, and Utah had seven each.

The Southeastern Conference dominated again, with 63 players selected. That included a record 15 first-round selections.

The Big Ten had 48 draftees, followed by the Pac-12 (32), ACC (27) and Big 12 (21).

