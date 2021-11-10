Are LSU and Texas still on a collision course in bowl season?

Two programs that had high aspirations going into the season are both in similar situations. Both teams are 4-5 after nine games and both are sitting in the bottom half of their conference standings with two wins in conference play. Both schools are in a bit of a conundrum when it comes to their quarterback situation.

Head coach Ed Orgeron stated this week they would go with a two-quarterback system as they opened up the positional competition this week. Both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier will play this week against Arkansas and whoever plays better will stay in the game.

The Texas Longhorns on the other hand released their two-deep depth chart with the starter at quarterback listed as Casey Thompson or Hudson Card. Both teams haven’t performed at the level they expected and both need two wins over the final three games of the year. The difference being head coach Steve Sarkisian is in his first year and Orgeron is on his way out, still they could meet during the postseason.

Texas has matchups against Kansas, West Virginia, and Kansas State left on the docket. All three are very winnable games, according to the FPI they are favored in terms of win probability. That would give them a 7-5 record on the year.

LSU on the other hand has games against Arkansas, ULM, and Texas A&M. They are projected to win two of the final three games. The FPI has the Aggies with a 41.6% win probability in the season finale. That would give them a 6-6 record and that would avoid the first losing season in Baton Rouge since 1999.

Still, these teams seem poised for a postseason battle in the Lone Star State. According to the latest bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports, they could find themselves on the field in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 4 in the Texas Bowl.

The last time a Sarkisian offense faced off with an Orgeron defense, they dropped 55 points on the Tigers. This is a completely different team but you can bet he would attack them in a similar fashion with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy.

