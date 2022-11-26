LSU at Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for regular-season finale Week 13
The Tigers have one more test before they get their shot at Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta.
LSU hits the road to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team that did not live up to the preseason expectations set after it landed one of the best recruiting classes in the modern era. The Aggies are 4-7 and just 1-6 in SEC play having snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass last week.
There isn’t much for TAMU to play for aside from a role as the spoiler of the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes. Here’s what you need to know to follow this one, which kicks off at 6 p.m. CT in College Station.
How to Watch
Date: November 26, 2022
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
Injury Report
The biggest question for LSU is the status of [autotag]Josh Williams[/autotag], who missed the UAB game with an injury. Kelly was optimistic but also said the team was going to be careful, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he misses this one.
Players to Watch
LSU:
Passing: Jayden Daniels (2,377 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INT, 69.6% completion)
Rushing: Jayden Daniels (162 attempts, 740 yards, 11 TDs)
Receiving: Malik Nabers (51 receptions, 657 yards, 1 TD)
Tackling: Micah Baskerville (65)
Sacks: Harold Perkins (7.5)
Interceptions: Micah Baskerville, Jay Ward, Greg Brooks Jr., Harold Perkins, Joe Foucha, Jarrick Bernard-Converse (1)
Texas A&M:
Passing: Conner Weigman (741 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 53.5% completion)
Rushing: Devon Achane (158 attempts, 887 yards, 6 TDs)
Receiving: Evan Stewart (49 receptions, 607 yards, 2 TDs)
Tackling: Chris Russell Jr. (64)
Sacks: Fadil Diggs (3)
Interceptions: Jardin Gilbert (2)
Five Things to Know
