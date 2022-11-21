LSU at Texas A&M: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for regular season finale

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final week of the regular season.

LSU has an SEC West title in Year 1 under Brian Kelly to be thankful for this season, but the Tigers have their eye set on a bigger prize. If this team can win out, it will likely be the first two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff.

Doing so would entail upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship, but first, LSU needs to get past a road trip against Texas A&M. The Aggies have had a rough season and sit at 4-7, though they snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a home win over UMass, albeit a somewhat shaky one.

LSU travels to College Station on Saturday night for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

[betwidget_betmgm]

The lines

LSU opened as an 8.5-point favorite on the road against a struggling Aggies team, but as of 12:30 p.m. CT, that line has moved to 9.5.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line LSU -9.5

-110 O 46.5

-110 -350 Texas A&M +9.5

-110 U 46.5

-110 +275

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

LSU will be without [autotag]Armoni Goodwin[/autotag] for the remainder of the season, Kelly confirmed, but [autotag]Josh Williams[/autotag] should be able to make his return against the Aggies. [autotag]Charles Turner[/autotag] is questionable after missing Saturday’s game, but Kelly seemed optimistic that he could return.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is in a much worse position from an injury perspective and could be without its top offensive weapons in running back Devon Achane and receiver Evan Stewart, in addition to several others.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date : November 26, 2022

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream : fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Prediction and best bet

Story continues

There’s no denying that the Aggies have struggled this season and, on paper, LSU should have no problems cruising to a win. I can’t quite bring myself to think that way, given the fact that this one is on the road and Georgia could be on the mind. Still, the Tigers had no issues when it came to looking past UAB last week, a more than solid team from the Group of Five. I think LSU wins and covers, though it may not be the blowout some expect.

Prediction: LSU 31, Texas A&M 17

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

[listicle id=60992]

[vertical-gallery id=60962]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire