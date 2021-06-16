LSU, Texas and Alabama are chasing Florida for this 4-star wide receiver

It’s always difficult for Florida to pull top-ranked prospects from California, Texas and Georgia. But four-star Frisco, Texas, wideout Evan Stewart told media at the Under Armour Future 50 workout that the Gators sit in the driver’s seat in his recruitment.

Stewart is ranked the fifth-best receiver nationally and the 37th best player in the country.

“Florida most definitely; they set the bar very high,” Stewart said, according to 247Sports. “I really enjoyed my time there. I loved it there. Really, it’s what can beat Florida?”

Stewart visited Gainesville the first weekend of June with current seven on seven teammate and Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers. He mentioned after his visit that made UF an appealing option for him

He said the Gators stand out because they are a championship-winning program.

Stewart mentioned LSU, Texas and Alabama as some teams that could challenge Florida for his pledge. However, the Longhorns may have the biggest advantage because they are considered his home school.

The four-star wide receiver said he plans to take visits to Texas A&M, Texas, USC and LSU before June wraps up.

Coach Dan Mullen and Florida will have to keep pressing for Stewart because he hopes to have a decision before the start of his senior season.

Related

Florida official visit reassured cornerback this recruit's decision to commit to the Gators This offensive tackle labeled the Gators' most wanted recruit by 247Sports This Florida football recruiting target impressed by Gators coaches, facilities Check out where the Swamp ranked in this list of top 10 most hostile environments in 2021 Predicting Florida football's 2021 season record

List

These are the Gators' commits from the 2022 class before recruiting re-opens

List