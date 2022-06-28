LSU target Derek Williams commits to Texas

LSU got some bad news on Monday when one of the top players in the state of Louisiana and the best defensive backs in the country committed to play elsewhere.

Derek Williams, a safety from New Iberia, announced that he would be heading to Texas.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Williams is a five-star and the third-best safety in the class of 2023. He’s rated as the third-best player in the state of Louisiana, as well.

It never felt like LSU was in the lead with Williams, but there was hope the staff could make up some ground as they got their feet under them. He took an official visit to Texas just a few days ago, and it appears it was enough to seal the deal.

This has raised some concerns among LSU fans who think Brian Kelly is not doing enough to lock down Louisiana. Right now, it’s not clear if those criticisms are fair, but the Tigers are now in a position where it needs to prove themselves and land some big names in the coming weeks.

Story continues

List

Upcoming potential commitments involving LSU

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.