LSU takes a pretty big step back in ESPN’s Football Power Index despite Arkansas win

LSU moved to 2-0 in SEC play on Saturday with a 34-31 win over Arkansas, but it was a tougher game than many expected as the Tigers entered as a 17.5-point favorite.

The Tigers ranked in the top 10 of ESPN’s Football Power Index last week after a beatdown on the road against Mississippi State, but despite pushing their winning streak to three, they’re on the downswing in this week’s rankings.

As LSU prepares for what could be another tricky road game against a ranked opponent in Ole Miss, here’s where coach Brian Kelly’s team stands in ESPN’s FPI following Week 4 of the season.

UCF Knights (3-1)

FPI: 11.2

Week 4 Result: L 44-31 at Kansas State

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Baylor

Utah Utes (4-0)

FPI: 11.5

Week 4 Result: W 14-7 vs. UCLA

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Oregon State

Louisville Cardinals (4-0)

FPI: 11.6

Week 4 Result: W 56-28 vs. Boston College

Week 5 Opponent: Away at NC State

Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

FPI: 11.9

Week 4 Result: L 38-35 at Washington State

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Utah

Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

FPI: 13.4

Week 4 Result: W 44-31 vs. UCF

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Oklahoma State

Syracuse Orange (4-0)

FPI: 13.4

Week 4 Result: W 29-16 vs. Army

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Clemson

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)

FPI: 13.5

Week 4 Result: W 41-24 at Pittsburgh

Week 5 Opponent: Bye

Tennessee Volunteers (3-1)

FPI: 13.8

Week 4 Result: W 45-14 vs. UTSA

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

Clemson Tigers (2-2)

FPI: 14.1

Week 4 Result: L 31-24 (OT) vs. Florida State

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Syracuse

Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)

FPI: 16.1

Week 4 Result: W 27-10 vs. Auburn

Week 5 Opponent: Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Miami Hurricanes (4-0)

FPI: 16.9

Week 4 Result: W 41-7 at Temple

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech

LSU Tigers (3-1)

FPI: 18.6

Week 4 Result: W 34-31 vs. Arkansas

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (3-1)

FPI: 18.7

Week 4 Result: L 24-10 at Alabama

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. LSU

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

FPI: 18.7

Week 4 Result: W 31-7 vs. Rutgers

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Nebraska

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

FPI: 19.8

Week 4 Result: L 17-14 vs. Ohio State

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Duke

Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

FPI: 19.9

Week 4 Result: W 31-24 (OT) at Clemson

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Virginia Tech

Washington Huskies (4-0)

FPI: 20.2

Week 4 Result: W 59-32 vs. Cal

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Arizona

USC Trojans (4-0)

FPI: 20.6

Week 4 Result: W 42-28 at Arizona State

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Colorado

Oregon Ducks (4-0)

FPI: 22.4

Week 4 Result: W 42-6 vs. Colorado

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Stanford

Texas Longhorns (4-0)

FPI: 23.2

Week 4 Result: W 38-6 at Baylor

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Kansas

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

FPI: 23.3

Week 4 Result: W 49-21 vs. UAB

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Auburn

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

FPI: 23.7

Week 4 Result: W 31-0 vs. Iowa

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Northwestern

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)

FPI: 23.9

Week 4 Result: W 24-10 vs. Ole Miss

Week 5 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)

FPI: 24.5

Week 4 Result: W 20-6 at Cincinnati

Week 5 Opponent: Home vs. Iowa State

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

FPI: 27.2

Week 4 Result: W 17-14 at Notre Dame

Week 5 Opponent: Bye

