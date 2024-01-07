LSU takes over No. 1 spot in On3’s 2025 recruiting rankings after Bryce Underwood commitment

LSU already had the makings of a very strong class. After landing top quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood on Saturday, it now has the potential to be one of the Tigers’ best signing classes ever, if Brian Kelly can keep it together.

With the commitment of the Belleville, Michigan, prospect, LSU now has commitments from the top quarterback as well as No. 1 running back (Harlem Berry) and No. 1 receiver (Dakorien Moore) in the 2025 class.

As shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, that group is good enough to give the Tigers the No. 1 class in America, per the On3 industry team rankings.

New: #LSU has the No. 1 recruiting class on the @On3sports Industry Team Rankings. QB Bryce Underwood, RB Harlem Berry + WR Dakorien Moore are all 5-stars. The Tigers have 8 total commits, including 4-stars like Keylan Moses. Stock rising for LSU…https://t.co/cXEKdr3PAU pic.twitter.com/zcEEbaErhJ — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 6, 2024

LSU’s eight-man class also features four four-star commits, including linebacker Keylan Moses.

There’s a lot of time between now and early signing day for the 2025 class, and the Tigers will have their work cut out for them to keep this group together. But if they can, it’s a potential national championship-caliber class.

