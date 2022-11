LSU takes a big tumble in Coaches Poll after loss to Texas A&M

The Tigers finished what has been an unquestioned success of a Year 1 for Brian Kelly on a sour note on Saturday night.

In the regular-season finale, LSU fell on the road against a 4-7 Texas A&M team 38-23. It finishes the year 9-3, and though this team still wins the West and will play in Atlanta in next weekend’s SEC Championship, its hopes at making the College Football Playoff are over.

With the loss to a team that finished shy of bowl eligibility, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Tigers were the biggest faller in this week’s Coaches Poll. They ranked No. 6 entering the week, but they barely remain in the top 15 now.

Here’s the full Coaches Poll after Week 13, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Previous Ranking: NR

UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 25

UCF Knights (9-3)

Previous Ranking: NR

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 17

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Previous Ranking: 24

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Previous Ranking: NR

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Previous Ranking: 15

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 20

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 18

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 22

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 9

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 16

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 6

Utah Utes (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 14

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 8

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Previous Ranking: 13

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 12

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 11

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 2

USC Trojans (11-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

