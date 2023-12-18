LSU can’t afford to lose Dominick McKinley again

The 2024 recruiting cycle is entering its final stages. The bulk of top recruits will sign on Wednesday as the early signing period begins.

But it won’t end there, with a handful of prospects electing to wait. One of the players that will remain on the board is the top recruit in the state of Louisiana, Dominick McKinley.

By all accounts, everything originally pointed to McKinley signing early with Texas A&M, where he remains committed. But the firing of Jimbo Fisher, followed by the exit of Aggie defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, has reopened McKinley’s recruitment.

LSU went in-home with McKinley last week, with Brian Kelly and Frank Wilson making an appearance.

It appears to have been a successful visit. Whatever Kelly and Wilson said was enough to lock McKinley in for an official visit in January.

This is significant, considering McKinley was yet to use an official visit on LSU.

Not only would McKinley be the top-ranked player in LSU’s class in a year where it struggled to land five stars, but he addresses a need.

LSU’s future at defensive tackle is uncertain. The Tigers didn’t sign a single high-school DT last year and Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith could be off to the NFL.

The defense was in dire straits this fall and needs help across the board. McKinley could provide some support right away.

LSU’s fared well recruiting Louisiana this cycle, but McKinley would be the cherry on top. He’s the top-ranked player in the state and would give LSU 11 of the top 13 players, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The class doesn’t come down to what one prospect decides to do, but LSU’s lost the state’s top player more often than it should in recent years.

LSU missed on McKinley the first go-around. The changes at Texas A&M offered LSU another chance. The Tigers can’t afford to mess it up again.

