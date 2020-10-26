LSU suspends T Rosenthal indefinitely

LSU suspended starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal indefinitely, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

Orgeron did not give a reason for the discipline.

"I don't know when he's going to be back," Orgeron said during his weekly Monday news conference.

Cam Wire will start in the absence of Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7 sophomore who started two games this season for the Tigers. He did not play in Saturday's win against South Carolina.

Last season, Rosenthal appeared in five games, starting three, for the national champion Tigers. The sophomore was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, per the 247Sports composite.

Wire, who like Rosenthal played high school football in Louisiana, was a three-star recruit in the same class.

LSU (2-2) will play at Auburn (3-2) on Saturday.





