LSU survives sloppy game, avoids trap in win over Arkansas

The Tigers certainly looked like a team playing a morning kick-off on the road in the cold while fighting the hangover from an emotional Alabama win.

Much of Saturday’s contest against Arkansas looked like it was shaping up to be the trap game LSU talked all week about avoiding, but thanks to a few big defensive plays — namely from true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins — LSU held on for a 13-10 win and will clinch the SEC West on Saturday if Alabama can beat Ole Miss.

It wasn’t a very good game for the offense. It was the worst start of the year for quarterback Jayden Daniels in this game as he completed just eight of his 15 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns and interception, just his second of the year.

On the ground, Daniels was a non-factor, totaling 10 yards on 19 carries — largely due to the fact that he was sacked seven times in the offensive line’s worst performance off the season. Josh Williams was the saving grace for the offense, finishing with 19 carries for 122 yards and the Tigers’ only offensive touchdown. John Emery Jr. added 40 yards on three carries, but he left the game with an injury and didn’t return.

The offense also turned it over twice in the first half, though it avoided giveaways in the second.

LSU’s saving grace was the paly of its defense, which performed very well against a Razorbacks team without star quarterback KJ Jefferson. Malik Hornsby got the start and struggled, finishing the game just 4 of 9 for 24 yards.

He was ultimately pulled for Cade Fortin, who sparked the offense and led a touchdown drive, finishing the game 8 of 13 for 92 yards and one touchdown. However, on the final drive with the game within a field goal, Fortin was strip-sacked by Perkins, one of two crucial turnovers the true freshman forced in that game.

The reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week was the star of the show once again, finishing with eight tackles, four (!) sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Led by Perkins, LSU’s defense held running back Raheim Sanders in check while the Razorbacks were just 6 of 17 on third-down attempts in this game.

It was far from an ideal performance for LSU, but the Tigers took care of business and recaptured the Golden Boot. Now, all they can do is sit back and await the results of Alabama’s game in Oxford.

