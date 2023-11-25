LSU survives rough second half to beat North Florida

It wasn’t quite the blowout it looked like it was shaping up to be, but LSU held on despite a less-than-ideal second half to beat North Florida 75-63 on Friday night.

LSU got off to a hot start and led 36-18 at halftime, but it was outscored by the Ospreys in the second half as their offense started to wake up. UNF cut the lead down to as little as nine with less than four minutes to play, but the Tigers didn’t let it get any closer than that.

Will Baker continues to be the focal point of the offense, leading the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. While Jalen Reed was held to just two points, he did lead the team with nine rebounds in this one.

Jordan Wright also scored in double figures with 15 points, as did Tyrell Ward and Mike Williams III with 14 points and 11 points, respectively. It was a solid shooting game overall for the Tigers at 46%, and they scored 25 points at the free-throw line, eight of which came from Baker.

With the win, LSU moves to 4-2 on the year. Coach Matt McMahon’s team will be back in action on Tuesday night as it travels to take on Syracuse in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

