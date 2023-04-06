LSU surges to the top of 2024 DB’s list after successful visit
The sweepstakes for 2024 three-star Clarksdale (Miss.) cornerback Patrick Broomfield is largely seen as an in-state battle between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but after an unofficial visit to LSU on April 1, a new contender has apparently entered the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound cornerback told On3 that his visit with the Tigers went very well as he had one-on-one meetings with cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, as well as defensive coordinator Matt House and head coach Brian Kelly.
LSU seemingly made a strong impression, as he said LSU now stands among the teams at the top of his list following the trip to Baton Rouge.
Broomfield holds one Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports in favor of Mississippi State, while the Rebels have a slim lead per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 39.9%. The Bulldogs follow at 34.9%, while the Tigers sit in third at 10.6%.
However, LSU seems to be trending in the right direction for a rising player who still isn’t ranked by most of the major services but has recently picked up a few big-time offers, including from the Tigers and Oregon.
