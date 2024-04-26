LSU supervisors OK increase to season ticket prices, parking for baseball and gymnastics

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a request from LSU Athletics during a Friday, April 26 meeting to increase season ticket prices and parking for baseball and gymnastics.

Grandstand season ticket prices for baseball, including Tradition Fund levels, will increase between 9% and 39% for the 2025 season. According to the LSU Board of Supervisors Agenda, the last ticket price increase that took place was in 2023.

“I just want to say about the increase, publicly I thought it showed incredible consideration and thoughtfulness on the part of the athletic department, despite the success of our baseball program, to not increase tickets all across the stadium, to allow ticket prices remain flat,” said James Williams, LSU Board of Supervisors during Friday’s meeting.

LSU Athletics estimates that, based upon past attendance, there will be an increase in revenue around $962,300.

Jacksonville Jaguars select former LSU football star Brian Thomas Jr. as No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

“We are looking to also implement the previously approved parking increase of $25, previously approved by this committee in 2022,” said Lori Williams, Deputy AD/Leadership and Strategy for LSU Athletics during Friday’s meeting.

For gymnastics, season ticket prices will increase for the 2025 season and future seasons. According to the LSU Board of Supervisors agenda, adult ticket prices will increase $14-$45 per season ticket and youth ticket prices will increase $5-$12 per season ticket in the 200 and 300 levels while youth ticket pricing will be eliminated in the 100 level.

For general admission tickets in the 300 level, adults will pay $40 per season ticket and youth season tickets will be $20.

“Creating an affordable season ticket option for gymnastics, I think,is really exciting, I think the fanbase and the community will respond to it, and I’m proud that you guys have sought to do,” Williams said during Friday’s meeting.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

Gymnastics season ticket prices will be updated for the 2027 season. Adult ticket prices will increase up to $25 per season ticket and youth ticket pricing will be eliminated in the 200 levels, according to the agenda. A $60 season parking pass will be implented either for the 2026 or 2027 season.

LSU Athletics estimates that based upon past attendance, there will be an increase in revenue around $255,500.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.