LSU still trending for top 150 receiver Bredell Richardson

Coach Brian Kelly hasn’t been afraid to go down to the Sunshine State to sign skill position talent.

He added Miami receiver Jalen Brown in 2023, and he’ll look to add four-star receiver Bredell Richardson in 2024. The Tampa Carrollwood Day prospect recently included LSU among a star-studded top eight, and the Tigers seem to have some momentum for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout.

He told On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required) that he is “definitely” planning to take a trip to LSU following the end of the dead period, likely for the program’s Junior Day in March. He said he won’t visit all eight schools but has been hesitant to trim his list with the frequency of coaching changes in the sport.

Richardson has a good relationship with LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who was teammates with Carrollwood Day head coach Marshall McDuffie on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tigers do have some ground to make up, however, as Notre Dame is a 70.8% favorite to land him per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

