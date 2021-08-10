LSU is ‘still in the mix’ for five-star safety Jacoby Mathews

Back in April, the LSU Tigers thought they found their safety of the future in 2022 five-star Jacoby Mathews. He committed to Ed Orgeron to give the team its third five-star pledge of the class. In June after two unofficial visits to Baton Rouge with two visits to Texas A&M, he re-opened his recruiting in late July.

The Ponchatoula safety is still highly sought after by those two programs in the SEC. Mathews is a highly versatile athlete at the high school level. In football he players quarterback and safety. On the court in basketball, Mathews is also highly productive averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

In a recent interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Mathews left it open to recommit to the LSU Tigers football program.

“I just told him I felt like I committed too early and he told me he understood and they’re going to keep recruiting me,” Mathews said. “They’re definitely one of my top schools and it’s a possibility I can recommit there.”

The interview also stated that he will be at a lot of LSU games this season. It going to come down to a recommit to the Tigers or pledging to the Texas A&M Aggies.

His offer list feels like a mile long with teams such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and USC. They all joined LSU and A&M among the suitors. In this two-horse race, it could come down to the wire. At this time it is a waiting game until we get closer to the early signing period in December.

List