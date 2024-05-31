LSU’s Steven Milam makes history with 2nd walk-off in a week

Less than week after Steven Milam’s walk-off homer against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinals, he did it again. This time, the stage was even bigger, in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU trialed for most of the game but a series of late home runs lifted the Tigers over Wofford in game one of the Chapel Hill Regional. The final of which was Milam’s, keeping LSU out of the dreaded loser’s bracket.

It was a full count and once Milam turned on it, there wasn’t much doubt about it.

With the homer, Milam became the first LSU baseball player with two walk off hits in a week since third basemen Georgia Mire did it in 1948. He’s just a freshman, but the 5-foot-8 infielder from New Mexico is showing a knack for the big moment. If you need a big hit, there aren’t many hitters in the country you’d rather have than Milam right now.

.@Monster_Milam99 is the 1st @LSUbaseball player with 2 walk-off hits in a week since 3B George Mire had a pair of extra-inning walk-off doubles on March 31 (vs. N. Illinois) and April 3 (Miss. St.), 1948. https://t.co/kZeQuiUQZn — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) May 31, 2024

Milam has eight homers on the year despite not hitting his first until April 19. His eight total bases against Wofford were a career-high, one better than the seven he totaled against South Carolina last Saturday.

Milam and LSU will now await the winner of North Carolina and Long Island in Game 2.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire