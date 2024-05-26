LSU’s Steven Milam discusses walk off homer against South Carolina

Steven Milam played hero for LSU on Saturday evening. Following a chaotic sequence that led to South Carolina taking the lead on a catcher’s interference call in the top of the tenth, Milam hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the inning and put LSU in position to play for a conference title on Sunday.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” Milam told SEC Network’s Kris Budden after the game.

“We just kept fighting back. That’s just how we’ve been. We learned from our losses. We learned from that tough stretch we went through. Now look at us, Milam said.

Milam said he saw South Carolina’s Garrett Gainey miss fastballs high when pitching to Hayden Travinski. Milam went up there looking for another mistake high and that’s what he got.

It capped off a three-hit, two-run day for Milam, who’s been red hot throughout the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers will look to keep the magic going in the SEC championship tomorrow.

“It felt amazing, but we’re not done yet. We got another game tomorrow,” Milam said.

