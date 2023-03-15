LSU State of the Program: Linebackers an intriguing group in 2023

Spring practice is underway at LSU.

The Tigers got a couple of sessions in before heading to spring break. When they return, the action will ramp up and eventually conclude with a final event in Tiger Stadium.

Throughout the spring, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the state of LSU’s program.

With just a couple of groups to go, we’re focusing on the linebackers today. This is one of the more intriguing spots on the roster given the star power of Harold Perkins. However, there are some questions when it comes to depth.

Let’s jump right in, starting with the immediate future.

The immediate future

The story here is Perkins.

The uber-talented five-star burst onto the scene last fall and became one of the biggest difference makers in college football.

He took over the Arkansas game and made several key plays against Ole Miss and Alabama. Opposing coaches raved about him, wondering why LSU didn’t use him more earlier in the year.

Perkins’ role, thanks to his talent, is fluid. His elite speed and flexibility make him a force rushing the passer. We’ve yet to see him in a traditional off-ball linebacker role, and there are still questions about his run defense up the middle.

He could blossom into that typical middle linebacker guy, or he could do more of what he did last year. I’m guessing it’s the latter. Even if his run defense has improved, he’s more valuable coming off the edge.

That’s where [autotag]Greg Penn III[/autotag] comes in. Penn will be a junior and has shown some promise over the last two years. Coaches have spoken highly of Penn since the Orgeron days, and you can see why with plays like this.

What a play by LSU LB Greg Penn 💪 pic.twitter.com/3teB6S2PkH — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 12, 2022

Playing middle linebacker in a new scheme is always a challenge. Penn should be more comfortable this fall and take another step forward. LSU needs it.

[autotag]Micah Baskerville[/autotag] and [autotag]Mike Jones Jr.[/autotag] — a couple of veterans who have served as leaders for the last two years — are gone. In Baskerville’s case, he was one of the best linebackers in the conference.

It’s on Penn to replace that production and leadership. He will be joined by [autotag]Omar Speights[/autotag], one of the top transfers of the cycle.

Speights, from Oregon State, earned all-conference honors as a Beaver. His arrival is much needed given LSU’s depth issues at this spot. He gives LSU a bona fide player.

Those are likely your three starters at the moment. Penn, Speights and Perkins.

Depth issues and the newcomers

LSU lost [autotag]DeMario Tolan[/autotag] to the transfer portal. Tolan was thought to be an emerging star after impressing as a freshman, but instead, Auburn will reap the benefits of Tolan’s skill.

Along with the other returnees is [autotag]West Weeks[/autotag]. He was part of the deep transfer class last year and played 160 snaps for LSU in 2022.

Among SEC LBs with 150 snaps, Weeks ranked 10th in PFF’s tackling grade. He might not be a star, but LSU needed him to stick around and he’s sure to rotate in.

The most promising freshman at the position is Week’s younger brother, [autotag]Whit Weeks[/autotag].

Whit was a four-star and top 200 player in the recruiting class. He’s already on campus and practicing with the team.

First chance to see Harold Perkins as No. 4 and the new No. 40 in freshman Whit Weeks. They’re being instructing on their form for a drill, with (30) Greg Penn landing a great rep in the background. #LSU pic.twitter.com/ElU8LVIKqJ — Henry Huber (@HenryHuber_) March 9, 2023

He’ll eventually be joined by fellow freshman [autotag]Christian Brathwaite[/autotag] from Cypress, Texas — the same town Perkins came from a year ago.

His 247Sports scouting report describes him as a “solid tackler with strong hands” and said he projects to be a Power Five starter.

Either Weeks or Braithwaite will need to show something right away. The depth here, or better put, the depth that’s not here, is a problem.

The future

Once again, we go back to Perkins.

Just a sophomore, he will be around for two more years. He’s one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the sport. No matter what, you have to feel good about the unit with Perkins there.

Penn will be draft-eligible. If he takes another step, he could explore the NFL as an option, but it’s a bit early to speculate about that.

As stated, the depth and future of this unit depend on the development of Weeks and Brathwaite.

Even so, LSU will likely need another transfer next year.

The good news? Four of the 11 2024 commits are linebackers: [autotag]Maurice Williams[/autotag], [autotag]Kolaj Cobbins[/autotag], [autotag]Xavier Atkins[/autotag] and [autotag]Davhon Keys[/autotag]. It’s still early and LSU could add more. That also means some of these guys could end up flipping. But it’s clear the staff knows this group needs more bodies.

The bottom line

Linebacker play has typically been a strong suit for LSU. Its hard to remember the last time it was a true weakness.

Even in 2020, the Tigers still had one of the SEC’s best in [autotag]Jabril Cox[/autotag].

In 2021, the room was led by [autotag]Damone Clark[/autotag] and Baskerville. Clark turned out to be an NFL player, and Baskerville will soon join him in the league.

This is Matt House’s group. He’s an NFL-caliber LB coach, and his success so far on the recruiting trail would indicate recruits recognize that.

This group is in good hands, but good health will be critical this fall with depth needing to be developed.

