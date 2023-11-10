LSU starting QB listed ‘probable’ for Saturday’s game

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are ready for kickoff Saturday night and the Gators hoping to get an upset on the road to keep their bowl game hopes alive.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Bayou Bengals this year, and Florida hoping for one of those games where they can catch their opponent off-guard.

The Gators may gain a slight advantage and a small glimmer of hope if LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is unable to suit up for the game. Daniels suffered a concussion last week against the Alabama Crimson Tide, causing him to sit out the rest of the game while his team took a 42-28 loss.

Daniels started as “day-to-day” on Monday but has upgraded to “probable”status, leaving his starting position in the air.

If Daniels does sit out, redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will be next in line to lead the LSU offense.

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game broadcasting on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire